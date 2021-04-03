Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in March

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Japan Real Estate Investment stock opened at $5,600.00 on Friday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $4,777.00 and a 52 week high of $5,600.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,600.00.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

