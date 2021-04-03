Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $4.01 Million Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of Beyond Meat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,570 shares of company stock worth $6,985,247. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BYND opened at $131.38 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.96 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.03.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

