Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after purchasing an additional 172,636 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 128,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

