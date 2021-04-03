Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $5.74 Million in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 171,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 432,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 267,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,065,000 after purchasing an additional 81,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after purchasing an additional 267,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUZ. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

