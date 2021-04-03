Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,485 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 596,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $111.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.