Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 12,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $719,072.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,619 shares of company stock worth $28,077,055 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

NYSE:QSR opened at $65.55 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

