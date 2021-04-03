Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 30,368 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1,372.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,368 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 207,095 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000.

Shares of WING opened at $135.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.49, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.86. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WING. CL King began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

