Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 318.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of HIW opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

