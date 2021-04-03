Jane Street Group LLC Buys 7,461 Shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.94% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMIT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 349,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MMIT opened at $26.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

