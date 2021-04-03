Jane Street Group LLC Buys 52,474 Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 624.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,474 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000.

FLCO opened at $25.64 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

