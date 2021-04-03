Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 9,632 Shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QELLU. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $871,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $10,650,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,016,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QELLU opened at $10.89 on Friday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

