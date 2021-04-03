James David Clark Sells 5,350 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00.

Shares of CVS opened at $74.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,160,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $4,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

