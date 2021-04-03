J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Shares Down 1.5%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

About J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

