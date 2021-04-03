J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $156.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.89 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $169.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.46.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

