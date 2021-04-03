IWG plc (LON:IWG) Insider Sells £170,000 in Stock

IWG plc (LON:IWG) insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total value of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 346.40 ($4.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 356.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 324.37. IWG plc has a 52-week low of GBX 162.80 ($2.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded IWG to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IWG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 314.71 ($4.11).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

