iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush upped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.80.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

