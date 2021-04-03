Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ISR. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Isoray in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Isoray in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Isoray presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.82.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Isoray by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 837,832 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Isoray by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Isoray during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Isoray by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 145,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Isoray by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53,205 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

