iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $402.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $245.44 and a 1 year high of $402.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.