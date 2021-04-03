iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 17.7% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after acquiring an additional 286,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.72 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

