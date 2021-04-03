iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,821 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1,202.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 154,545 shares during the period.

Shares of EWI opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

