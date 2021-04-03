iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $16,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,165,000 after purchasing an additional 153,663 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 520,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

BATS:EZU opened at $47.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.