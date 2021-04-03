iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Position Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,198,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKH opened at $383.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.84 and its 200-day moving average is $367.14. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $183.49 and a 12 month high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

