iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 443,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,835 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $25,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XT. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

NASDAQ XT opened at $60.29 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99.

