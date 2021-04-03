ISA Internationale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISAT) Short Interest Update

ISA Internationale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISAT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of ISA Internationale stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. ISA Internationale has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
About ISA Internationale
