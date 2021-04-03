ISA Internationale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISAT) Short Interest Update

ISA Internationale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISAT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ISA Internationale stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. ISA Internationale has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

About ISA Internationale

ISA Internationale, Inc, a business development company, provides management consulting services to assist American client companies in complying with the reporting requirements to the government and in communicating with shareholders, customers, and the public, as well as the accessing of needed growth capital.

