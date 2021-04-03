IQeon Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. IQeon has a market capitalization of $15.22 million and approximately $551,162.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00004633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.84 or 0.00680298 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028070 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.