Invitation Homes Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Invitation Homes in a report released on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

