Investors Buy Large Volume of STAG Industrial Call Options (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,422 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,267% compared to the average volume of 104 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

