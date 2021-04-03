Interval Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $366,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 23.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $10,117,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU stock opened at $206.29 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.10.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

