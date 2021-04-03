Interval Partners LP Invests $2.63 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Five Below by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $195.62 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $59.30 and a one year high of $205.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.32, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,858. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

