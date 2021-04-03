International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.71.

International Seaways stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $29.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 12.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 229.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 525.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 94,131 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

