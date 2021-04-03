International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Insider Acquires £19,958.17 in Stock

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) insider Julia Bond purchased 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,958.17 ($26,075.48).

Shares of INPP opened at GBX 168.20 ($2.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.21. International Public Partnerships Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 176.80 ($2.31).

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 3.68 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.