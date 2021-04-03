International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.86. 2,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 38,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

