International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $150.15

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.15 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 209.84 ($2.74). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 209.55 ($2.74), with a volume of 47,805,843 shares changing hands.

IAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 234.88 ($3.07).

The stock has a market cap of £10.41 billion and a PE ratio of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 192.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.15.

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

