Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICPT. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $801.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The company had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

