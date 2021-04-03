Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Intel were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.