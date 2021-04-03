Insight Protocol (INX) Trading 8.1% Higher This Week

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $183,920.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.47 or 0.00674785 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00069392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00027539 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

