Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells 1,104 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chee Chew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36.

Twilio stock traded up $11.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.35 and its 200 day moving average is $334.72. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.