Insider Selling: Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director Sells $287,500.00 in Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE TRN opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 56.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 18.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 57.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 169,052 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.