Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $923,625.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TSLA opened at $661.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $691.29 and its 200 day moving average is $615.90. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,328.82, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.33.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

