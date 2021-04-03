Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Sells 50,455 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jose E. Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $116,077.08.

NTLA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,610. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $92.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

