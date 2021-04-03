Insider Selling: Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00.
NASDAQ:INOV opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 741.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60.
Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
