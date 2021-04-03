Insider Selling: Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 741.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

INOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

