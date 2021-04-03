Insider Selling: CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Major Shareholder Sells 5,942 Shares of Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $67,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Corp Peregrine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Financial Corp Peregrine sold 101,802 shares of CPS Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $1,306,119.66.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Financial Corp Peregrine sold 34,332 shares of CPS Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $457,645.56.

On Monday, March 22nd, Financial Corp Peregrine sold 13,596 shares of CPS Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $208,290.72.

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $174.58 million, a P/E ratio of 105.42 and a beta of 1.75. CPS Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 6.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

