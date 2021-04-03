Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $188,868.87 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 11,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $188,868.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 10,945 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $167,896.30.

On Friday, March 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,280 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $192,427.60.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $187,648.83.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $192,283.98.

On Friday, March 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,095 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $181,403.25.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $213,287.74.

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $209,876.18.

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $212,061.06.

NYSE CVEO opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 103.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares during the period. Finally, New Generation Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 22.6% during the third quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 840,700 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.