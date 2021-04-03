Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $160.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.90 and a 12 month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

