Insider Selling: Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider Sells 503 Shares of Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AMED stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,436. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.55 and its 200-day moving average is $266.96. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.42 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,506,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,675,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after buying an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,523,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

