Insider Buying: Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) Insider Buys 25,072 Shares of Stock

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) insider Peter Thomas purchased 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,792.48 ($10,566.06).

Peter Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Decmil Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Peter Thomas 900,000 shares of Decmil Group stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79.

Decmil Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, engineering, and construction works for infrastructure, resources, and renewable energy sectors primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Construction and Engineering, Accommodation, and Other.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Decmil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decmil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.