Insider Buying: AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Purchases C$73,710.00 in Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Mary Matthews purchased 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.00 per share, with a total value of C$73,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,892 shares in the company, valued at C$6,586,788.
Mary Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Mary Matthews purchased 4,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.00 per share, with a total value of C$152,000.00.
- On Friday, March 19th, Mary Matthews purchased 2,400 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.83 per share, with a total value of C$90,787.20.
BOS opened at C$40.04 on Friday. AirBoss of America Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 29.66.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
