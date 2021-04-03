Insider Buying: AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Purchases C$73,710.00 in Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Mary Matthews purchased 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.00 per share, with a total value of C$73,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,892 shares in the company, valued at C$6,586,788.

Mary Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Mary Matthews purchased 4,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.00 per share, with a total value of C$152,000.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Mary Matthews purchased 2,400 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.83 per share, with a total value of C$90,787.20.

BOS opened at C$40.04 on Friday. AirBoss of America Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 29.66.

BOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.