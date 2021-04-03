Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $38,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Inphi by 6,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Inphi by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Inphi stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.60. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

