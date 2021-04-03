Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 544.40 ($7.11). Inmarsat shares last traded at GBX 544.40 ($7.11), with a volume of 59,513,199 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 544.40. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -41.56.

Inmarsat Company Profile (LON:ISAT)

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.