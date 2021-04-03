ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 319,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,567,078 shares.The stock last traded at $12.22 and had previously closed at $12.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 648,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

